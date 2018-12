Former Aberdeen defender Willie Miller suggests women's football is "doing fine in Scotland" after a fan shows a piece of skill in the stand during the Dons' 5-1 hammering of Dundee.

"That's women's football for you," he says as she returns the ball thumped out the park by Aberdeen's Max Lowe. "That was a magnificent header from her."

