Manchester United vloggers Rants N Bants and Flex United told 5 Live Breakfast they are happy Jose Mourinho was sacked as the club's manager.

Rants N Bants told 5 Live's Chris Warburton: "He [was] so wrong for the club. Whether it's attacking football, promoting the youth, a positive front-foot attitude... he's the opposite of all of that."

Mourinho was sacked from the club after a series of disappointments, including falling 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

This clip is from 5 Live Breakfast on Wednesday, 19 December 2018.