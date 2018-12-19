Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says a degree of fixture congestion is "part and parcel of doing ok" in the league and progressing in cup competitions.

The Sky Blues have a two-point cushion at the top of the Irish Premiership as they prepare to host Ards on Saturday afternoon.

Jeffrey's side are also in the League Cup final and face a County Antrim Shield semi-final against Linfield, which has now been postponed twice because of waterlogged pitches.

The Braidmen's scheduled fixture against Institute on Saturday also fell victim of the weather.