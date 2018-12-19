'Fixture congestion price of doing ok' - Jeffrey

  • From the section Irish

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says a degree of fixture congestion is "part and parcel of doing ok" in the league and progressing in cup competitions.

The Sky Blues have a two-point cushion at the top of the Irish Premiership as they prepare to host Ards on Saturday afternoon.

Jeffrey's side are also in the League Cup final and face a County Antrim Shield semi-final against Linfield, which has now been postponed twice because of waterlogged pitches.

The Braidmen's scheduled fixture against Institute on Saturday also fell victim of the weather.

Top videos

Top Stories

New interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos
Jose Mourinho
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Wales coaches Stephen Jones, Wayne Pivac and Jonathan Humphreys
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Danny Cipriani
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates in 1999
  • From the section Football