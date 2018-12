Glenavon hit the woodwork twice and have a header cleared off the line, while Linfield have a goal disallowed for offside in a nil-nil draw at Windsor Park.

Lurgan Blues Gary Hamilton felt Dylan King's header had crossed the line before being cleared by Jimmy Callacher, but the goal wasn't given.

The result leaves the second-placed Blues four points behind leaders Ballymena United in the Irish Premiership table, while the Lurgan Blues are two points further back in third.