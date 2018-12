Crusaders move up to fourth in the Irish Premiership table with a 3-1 home victory over Warrenpoint Town.

Philip Lowry opened the scoring with a glancing header early in the second half, with David Cushley soon doubling the lead.

A late own goal by Crues skipper Colin Coates gave Warrenpoint hope, but Ross Clarke fired in with the last kick of the game to seal the home win.