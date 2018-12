Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side had "unbelievable energy" in their 5-0 win over Bournemouth, but insists they're not yet in the Premier League title race despite moving ahead of Manchester City into second place in the table.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Bournemouth

Watch highlights of the Boxing Day Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.