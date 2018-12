Chris Hughton commends his Brighton side for their reaction, after they came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Arsenal at the Amex Stadium, and wishes goalkeeper Mat Ryan well as he departs for the 2019 Asian Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton hold Arsenal to end losing run

Watch highlights of the Boxing Day Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.