Warrenpoint Town twice come from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against Newry City at Milltown, with both sides reduced to 10-men.

Mark McCabe opened the scoring before Danny Wallace fired the hosts level.

Dale Montgomery put Newry back in front from the spot after Anto Reilly was dismissed for a second yellow card, with Darren King then sent off before Deane Watters' last-gasp equaliser.