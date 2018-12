Jonathan McMurray comes off the bench to score a late equaliser as league leaders Ballymena United come from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw against Coleraine.

Stephen Lowry and Cathair Friel traded goals before James McLaughlin put the Bannsiders ahead, although the striker was red carded early in the second half.

Ian Parkhill increased the visitors' advantage before Andrew Burns and McMurray rescued a point for Ballymena.