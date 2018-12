Glenavon and Institute share six goals for the second time this season in an enthralling 3-3 draw at Mourneview Park.

Two Rhys Marshall headers looked to have set Glenavon towards all three points but Stute responded through Stephen Curry and the in-form Michael McCrudden.

Colm McLaughlin turned the game around for the visitors but Andrew Mitchell brought the Lurgan Blues level as both sides had to settle for a point.