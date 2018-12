Ballymena United ensure they will end 2018 on top of the Irish Premiership table with a 3-1 victory over Newry City at the Showgrounds.

Cathair Friel put the Sky Blues in front but Mark McCabe slotted home to bring the visitors level.

Newry captain Declan Carville was sent off before Ryan Mayse and Adam Lecky struck to give Ballymena a hard-earned three points.