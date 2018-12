An injury-time penalty from David Cushley gives Crusaders a vital 1-0 win over 10-man Glentoran at the Oval.

Ross Redman fouled the returning Jordan Owens for the spot-kick before home captain Marcus Kane was shown a straight red-card for a dangerous tackle on Sean Ward.

The Glens had hit the post through Steven Gordon in the first half after Sean O'Neill had made a fine point-blank save.