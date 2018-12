Two goals from Eamon McAllister and a Mark Kelly strike give Ards a much-needed three points at the expense of Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Swifts 'keeper Alex Moore misjudged McAllister's cross-cum-shot in the first half before Mark Kelly made it two after the break.

McAllister grabbed his second of the game late on as Ards ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.