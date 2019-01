Coleraine cruised to a 4-1 home victory over Cliftonville as the Reds slumped to a fourth straight Premiership defeat.

Eoin Bradley, Stephen Lowry, Aaron Canning and James McLaughlin were on target for the Bannsiders while Liam Bagnall netted the visitor's goal.

The result sees Rodney McAree's side move above Cliftonville into fifth place.