Glentoran chalk up a record 10th straight league game without a win as they go down to a 4-2 home defeat by Dungannon Swifts.

Steven Gordon put the hosts ahead before the Swifts hit back with a Daniel Hughes leveller followed by Willie Garrett's own goal and strikes from Mark Patton and Paul McElroy.

John Herron pulled one back but the Glens could not deny Dungannon a first Premiership away win of the season.