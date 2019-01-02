Patrick McClean says he is a better, more mature player having secured his return to Derry City.

The former Waterford United and Sligo Rovers defender, who is the younger brother of Republic of Ireland international James, has agreed a two-year deal at the beginning of his second stint with the Candystripes.

"I think in the Brandywell it sort of hinders because they expect you to be like James but we're different players. He plays on the left and I play in defence so I'll just play my own game and not worry about that," McClean said of being compared to his older brother.