McClean 'buzzing to be back' at Brandywell

  • From the section Irish

Patrick McClean says he is a better, more mature player having secured his return to Derry City.

The former Waterford United and Sligo Rovers defender, who is the younger brother of Republic of Ireland international James, has agreed a two-year deal at the beginning of his second stint with the Candystripes.

"I think in the Brandywell it sort of hinders because they expect you to be like James but we're different players. He plays on the left and I play in defence so I'll just play my own game and not worry about that," McClean said of being compared to his older brother.

Top videos

Top Stories

Christian Pulisic
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Andy Murray
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Craig Bellamy
  • From the section Football
Sam Underhill
Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Pep Guardiola
  • From the section Football
  • Comments