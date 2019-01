Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Marcus Rashford's free-kick technique to Cristiano Ronaldo, as the forward's dead-ball effort leads to Romelu Lukaku's opening goal against Newcastle.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd

