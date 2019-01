Watford manager Javi Gracia says Watford should have been awarded "a clear penalty" after Nathan Aké seemed to have handled the ball inside the box in Watford's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Watch highlights of Wednesday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.