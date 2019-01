Four second half goals send Crusaders through to the sixth round of the Irish Cup as Gary Smyth's reign as Glentoran manager begins with defeat.

Debutant Luckas Gwiazda equalised for the visitors just minutes after Paul Heatley had opened the scoring.

The in-form winger put Crusaders back in front before late strikes from Jordan Owens and Matthew Snoddy put the result beyond doubt.