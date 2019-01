Andy Waterworth scores twice on his 250th Linfield appearance as the Blues reach the Co Antrim Shield final with a 2-1 win over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

The experienced forward struck either side of half-time with 21st and 22nd goals of the season before Cathair Friel pulled one back for the Sky Blues with a header.

Holders Crusaders await Linfield in the final, which will be played on 5 February.