Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino were not impressed with the video assistant referee during Tottenham's 1-0 win at Wembley in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The system awarded Harry Kane the penalty that won the game, after the VAR camera suggested Kane was onside. However, Chelsea showed a screenshot after the game that suggested he was offside.

