A medical cart runs over an injured player's foot during a match between Trindade and Flamengo in the Brazilian Under-20 Copa Sao Paulo.

Trindade's Bernardo was on the ground struggling with back pain when the injury cart was called on, but the vehicle drove over his foot by mistake.

Available to UK users only. There is no commentary in English.

