He scored 209 goals for Southampton in a career that lasted 16 years, but Matt Le Tissier is also a dab-hand with a Rubik's Cube.

'Le God' as he is known by his fans, has a record of just 45 seconds to compete the fiendishly tough puzzle.

The Guernsey-born former forward, who won eight caps for England, demonstrated his abilities with the Rubik's Cube during an interview with BBC Radio Guernsey.