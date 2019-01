A second-half Niall Grace equaliser sees Glenavon draw 1-1 with Coleraine in windy conditions at the Showgrounds.

Eoin Bradley had given the Bannsiders an early lead when he scored from the rebound after Jonny Tuffey had saved Jamie Glackin's shot.

Midfielder Grace ensured the Lurgan Blues went home with a point when he curled a superb effort into the top corner five minutes into the second half.