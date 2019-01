Cliftonville end a five-game losing run with an emphatic 4-1 victory over basement side Ards at Solitude.

Ryan Curran opened the scoring for the Reds but a Darren Henderson penalty brought the visitors level just before the break.

Joe Gormley had a penalty saved before second-half goals from Conor McMenamin, Rory Donnelly and Gormley gave Cliftonville the win.