Ballymena United are now three points behind leaders Linfield in the title race after being held to a 2-2 draw by 10-man Dungannon Swifts at the Showgrounds.

Jude Winchester gave United the lead, but the Swifts responded through Daniel Hughes before Douglas Wilson was sent off for a rash challenge on Ballymena skipper Jim Ervin.

Cathair Friel's goal looked to have given David Jeffrey's men all three points but Dungannon dug deep and secured a draw thanks to Oisin Smyth's equaliser.