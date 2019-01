Glentoran keeper Elliott Morris says his free-kick goal from 70 yards in Saturday's Irish Premiership win over Institute was intentional.

"I looked up and I saw him [Institute goalkeeper Martin Gallagher] on his 18-yard line and I had a bit of wind behind me," said Morris, who was scoring his first Glens goal on his 723rd appearance.

"I basically put my foot through it and luckily it went in."