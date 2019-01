Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris nets a 70-yard free-kick in a 2-0 victory over Institute at the Brandywell.

It was a first goal in 723 club appearances for Morris, who scored the opener before substitute Paul O'Neill doubled the lead late on.

The win was Glentoran's first in 14 matches and it came in Gary Smyth's first league game in charge of the east Belfast side.