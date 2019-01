Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says he would sell West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic this January.

The Hammers have received a £35m bid for Arnautovic from an unnamed side in China.

“I am sure Manuel Pellegrini wants to keep him, but he wants to go,” Wright said.

“I would let him go because I think he is going to be a problem. I think he has been a problem most of the places he has been.”