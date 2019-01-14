Premier League winner Chris Sutton has defended his former manager Martin O’Neill’s style of football and insists he is not a “dinosaur”.

Nottingham Forest are expected to appoint the 66-year-old as their new manager following the departure of Aitor Karanka.

Sutton, who played under O’Neill at Celtic, believes he was unfairly criticised for his time in charge of the Republic of Ireland.

“He was a realist. He set them up not to get beat,” Sutton told 5 live’s Monday Night Club.

“I am not having all this that O’Neill is a dinosaur and the players did not know their jobs."