Chris Waddle says the injury to Harry Kane is “devastating” for his former club Tottenham.

Striker Kane, 25, has been ruled out until March after injuring ankle ligaments in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Manchester United.

“He is a massive loss,” said ex-England winger Waddle.

“You know over the course of the season he is going to get you over 20 goals which you need, and to lose him until March is devastating.”