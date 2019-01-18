Village side Cambrian & Clydach Vale Boys and Girls Club are looking to complete one of the most remarkable stories in Welsh football history when they take on Cardiff Met in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup at Barry's Jenner Park on Saturday.

The team from Welsh League Division One have beaten Premier League sides Barry Town United, Aberystwyth, Newtown and The New Saints on their way to the final.

Standing in their way are the students from Cardiff Met University, who are also looking to win their first major trophy.

