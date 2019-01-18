Homepage
Airdrieonians
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Ian Murray ahead of facing Celtic
18 Jan 2019
18 Jan 2019
From the section
Airdrieonians
Ian Murray gives a tour of his new surroundings as Airdrie manager.
