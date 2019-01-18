Ian Murray ahead of facing Celtic

Ian Murray gives a tour of his new surroundings as Airdrie manager.

Top videos

Top Stories

Barry Hawkins
Tom Tryball celebrates
Bill Mata
Roger Federer's son Lenny
Video
  • From the section Tennis
Gary Bolan
  • From the section Football
Vereniki Goneva of Newcastle Falcons runs with the ball as Mamuka Gorgodze of RC Toulon tries to bring him down