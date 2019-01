Josh Carson scores an injury-time winner as Coleraine leave it late to beat a plucky Ards side 2-1 in Bangor.

Ben Doherty scored his first goal for the Bannsiders after 33 minutes, but Gareth Tommons drew the hosts level six minutes later.

Basement side Ards spurned several chances to win the game before Carson slotted home in a cruel twist for Colin Nixon's men.