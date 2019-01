Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes has told BBC Radio 5 live's Darren Fletcher and Jermaine Jenas she would consider taking a job managing in men's football.

Speaking on the Friday Football Social, Hayes says she "would have to take an alternative route" into the men's game because "you can’t just jump from the women’s game".

