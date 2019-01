Glentoran secure a second consecutive win under new boss Gary Smyth with a 2-1 comeback victory over Newry City at the Oval.

James Walker put the visitors ahead with a fine finish, but hope for the Glens was restored when Darren Murray equalised at the back post.

Smyth's men went in front when Darren King put into his own net, with the defeat leaving second-from-bottom Newry eight points off safety.