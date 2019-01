Daniel Hughes scores a hat-trick against his former side as Dungannon Swifts beat Cliftonville 3-1 with Reds boss Barry Gray parting company with the club minutes after the game.

Hughes opened the scoring early in the first half, but Cliftonville responded through Jamie Harney.

Two more goals from Hughes gave Dungannon a crucial three points, with Gray departing from the Cliftonville hot-seat shortly after the final whistle.