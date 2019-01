Warrenpoint Town move further clear of the relegation zone after en emphatic 4-0 victory over Institute at Milltown.

Alan O'Sullivan and Lee Duffy both scored twice for Stephen McDonnell's side, while Joe McCready and Aaron Harkin both missed penalties for Stute with regular taker Michael McCrudden suspended.

Point are now nine points clear of Newry City, who occupy the relegation play-off place in the table.