Was Sarri’s Chelsea rant justified?

Opinion is split among The Squad on Maurizio Sarri’s criticism of his Chelsea team following their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, as Blues boss Sarri said his players are "extremely difficult to motivate".

Akeem Ojuko of YouTube channel Cheeky Sport says the Italian only has himself to blame for not playing a recognised striker.

But Jermaine Agyako, also of Cheeky Sport, believes Sarri’s reaction was justified because the Chelsea players “didn't put in a shift."

