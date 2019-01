Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Hudson admits it's been "a long week" following David Wagner's exit but he enjoyed his first match in charge, despite a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City

