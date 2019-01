Jess Fishlock and Natasha Harding are desperate to help Wales qualify for a major tournament after narrowly missing out on 2019 World Cup qualification last year.

The pair considered their international future after the heartache of being beaten by England in August 2018, which ended their World Cup hopes.

Wales take on Italy in a friendly in on Tuesday, 22 January in Cesena as they aim to get ready for Euro 2021 qualification which gets underway later this year.