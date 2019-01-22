Blues beat dogged Newry to go six clear at top

Linfield move six points clear at the top of the table as two goals from Michael O'Connor give them a 2-0 win over Newry City at the Showgrounds.

O'Connor tapped home after seven minutes to give Linfield the lead, adding a second in similar fashion on 56 minutes to secure victory.

Dale Montgomery missed an early second-half penalty for Newry, with Karl Moody also hitting the post just before the break, as Linfield made it seven matches and almost 11 hours of action without conceding a league goal.