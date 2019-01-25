Gillingham manager Steve Lovell was born in Swansea, raised in Swansea, played for Swansea City on loan, with a father who played in the club's reserves and was a season-ticket holder.

But on Saturday Lovell, 58, will put his home-town loyalties to one side, as the former Wales forward plots to knock the Swans out of the FA Cup in his "dream" fourth-round tie.

Lovell's League One side have already knocked out one Welsh team, beating Premier League Cardiff City in the previous round, and now have their sights on the scalp of Championship hosts Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.