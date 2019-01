BBC Sport meets members of the Football Fans in Training programme at Swindon Town's Community Trust, where supporters are keeping fit with lifestyle and exercise sessions at the County Ground.

Town fans Keith Hutchins, Dave Potts and Richard Parker are among more than 200 men and women who have lost weight through the scheme, which is supported by Public Health Swindon.

The scheme - backed by the EFL Trust - is also running at seven other EFL clubs.