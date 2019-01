Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett believes a strong run in the FA Cup can give his side added momentum in their bid to secure promotion from League One.

Pompey host Championship QPR in the fourth round on Saturday having already knocked out a club from the same division in Norwich City in the third round.

"Every player wants to aspire to go up a level," he told BBC South Today. "If you can test yourself against some very good players and a quality football club, they're always up for that."