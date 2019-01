Paul Heatley scores his 14th league goal of the season and plays a big role in two more as Crusaders beat Institute 3-1 at the Brandywell.

Former Derry City forwards Rory Patterson and Ronan Hale were on target at their former stadium, as the Crues narrowed the gap to league leaders Linfield to six points.

Michael McCrudden scored Institute's goal, finishing off an impressive team goal for Paddy McLaughlin's side.