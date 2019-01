Warrenpoint Town run out 2-0 winners over Newry City at the Showgrounds, with Lee Duffy and Alan O'Sullivan making the difference in the Mourne encounter.

Duffy scored his third goal in two games since a January move from Drogheda United before O'Sullivan lashed the ball home to secure the win.

Newry remain stuck in the relegation/play-off spot in 11th while Stephen McDonnell's side move up to eighth spot.