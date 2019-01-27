Garry Monk says Swansea City will "always have a place" in his heart ahead of Tuesday's visit as boss of Birmingham City.

Swansea's former captain and manager returns to the Liberty Stadium for the first time since his 2015 sacking.

Monk spent just short of 12 years at Swansea, playing in all four divisions before taking charge in 2014.

Despite a record Premier League finish of eighth, the 39-year-old lost his job just seven months later, but says his time at Swansea was "an unbelievable experience".