Glentoran boss Gary Smyth is expecting a tough test against relegation-threatened Newry City at the Showgrounds on Friday night.

The Glens are looking to bounce back from Monday's 4-2 defeat by Linfield while Newry also lost last time out, going down 2-0 to Warrenpoint Town.

City manager Darren Mullen is seeking a positive response from his team following the derby defeat.