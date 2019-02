Coleraine's defence of the Irish Cup continues in comfortable fashion as they reach the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Dergview.

Ben Doherty superbly fired Coleraine into an early lead before James McLaughlin made it two after 20 minutes.

In the second half, substitute Dean Shiels scored on his debut to round out the Bannsiders' win as they eased past Ivan Sproule's Championship outfit.